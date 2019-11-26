Authorities are seeking help identifying a woman who took a baby Jesus from a nativity scene in Weatherford.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking onto the front lawn and taking a baby Jesus and manger around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 100 block of Miramar Circle.

The woman was wearing red-and-white checkered shoes, which investigators determined were size 7 from imprints left on the lawn.

Parker County officials said the homeowners put up the nativity scene earlier that day and set up a surveillance system.

"We are perplexed at the reasoning behind this theft," said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler in a written statement.

The woman was wearing a black beanie, black pants and a black hoodie.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-599-5555.

Also on WFAA: