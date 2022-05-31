Two men arrested in connection to Parker County homicide, police say

One man was arrested on Friday in Palo Pinto County, and the other suspect turned himself him to the Polk County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested in a homicide that happened in Parker County earlier this month, authorities said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said a man – later identified as 38-year-old Eugene Shaw Jr., of Mineral Wells – was found dead in the early morning hours of May 20 next to a railroad track near a brick plant.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said a witness stopped at the railroad crossing for a passing train just before 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bennett Road and observed the victim lying motionless in a ditch.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Shaw's death a homicide due to multiple stab wounds. Police said a witness reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle flee the scene.

William Floyd Watts, 30; and Leonard Ray Loftis, 33, both of Mineral Wells were suspected of killing Shaw, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses told the department and the Texas Rangers that the duo were heard discussing their intentions of killing Shaw before they met that night.

Loftis was arrested in Palo Pinto County on Friday evening and was placed in the Parker County Jail. Watts turned himself him to the Polk County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Parker County investigators and crime scene technicians traveled to Arkansas to interview Watts and process his vehicle for evidence. Watts was returned to the Parker County Jail on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the Texas Rangers for their assistance in the investigation,” Authier said. “We would also like to thank Polk County officials and the numerous other agencies for their cooperation and assistance as well. Finally, we would like to commend our Criminal Investigations Division who tirelessly worked around the clock over the holiday weekend in order to solve this murder case and make these arrests.”

Loftis' bond was set at $750,000, and Watts' bond was set at $1,000,000.