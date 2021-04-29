18-year-old hurt after suspect opens fire on car in Dallas, police say

The 18-year-old was hit in the leg, according to police.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old was shot in the leg late Wednesday night while he and another person were driving home in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Park Lane.

Police said the 18-year-old and a driver were headed home when another car came to a stop on the road. The driver went to go around them, thinking they had car trouble, and as the driver did, an unknown person on the driver's side of the car stopped and shot at them twice, according to police.

One of the bullets hit the 18-year-old in his leg, and the driver he was with sped off from the scene to get away, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.