PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Panola County deputy was reportedly shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

According to KGAS Radio, the deputy was killed while conducting a traffic stop around 2 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 10, just outside of Carthage. KGAS reports Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake confirmed the incident.

The Texas Rangers are on scene and a press release, expected to be issued later in the day, will provide more information on the fatal shooting, according to KGAS.

Sheriff Lake confirmed to KGAS the alleged shooter was captured by law enforcement.

RSHV News 1 in Shreveport reports the suspected shooter led authorities on a high-speed chase for an hour before crashing on Highway 3132, near the West 70th Street exit in Shreveport. More than 30 units were working the scene of the crash this morning.

As news spread of the deputy's death, tributes from law enforcement agencies began flooding social media.

