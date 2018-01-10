A North Texas man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after she passed away from her injuries.

Grand Prairie officers got a call Friday, Sept. 21 around 5 a.m. from Baylor & Scott White saying they had a patient with severe injuries that had to be transported to a Dallas trauma center.

The extent of her injuries is unclear and an autopsy report is still pending.

Hospital staff said Donna Alexander had been taken to the emergency room by her boyfriend, Nathaniel Mitchell, but his story of what happened to Alexander was inconsistent to her injuries, according to Grand Prairie police.

Officers went to the Dallas trauma center and Mitchell was arrested there for outstanding warrants. Hours later detectives added an aggravated assault charge due to Alexander's injuries and inconsistent statements, police said.

Alexander passed away Monday, Sept. 24. Once she passed, Mitchell's aggravated assault charge changed to murder.

Alexander was the owner of a popular Deep Ellum business, the Anger Room. She had first started the business in her garage before obtaining the storefront.

The Anger Room is a place for people to come and relieve tension or stress by destroying household items. After putting on protective gear and taking a safety course, you could take a bat to the space that emulated a living room.

Alexander told WFAA in an interview that she had plans to expand the business to Las Vegas and Los Angeles in the near future.

"But for now, I just want the people of Dallas to know we are here for them," she said.

A vigil is planned to honor Alexander's life Monday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

