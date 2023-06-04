One woman fatally shot in Dallas County, one man and three children injured, suspects still loose

Sunnyvale police are working with Mesquite police to find the two suspects, a man and a woman, who may be in a black vehicle.

SUNNYVALE, Texas — Sunnyvale police are searching for two suspects after one woman was fatally shot, another man was shot and injured, and three children were shot Sunday evening.

Police said during a press conference that they received a call just before 6 p.m. Sunday about a weapons disturbance at the Riverstone Apartments in the 200 block of Planters Road. The suspects, a man and a woman, reportedly followed the victims' white car into a lot, where a suspect got out and opened fire into the victims car.

One woman died at the scene, police said. Another man was injured and taken to Baylor Medical Center. Three children, between the ages of 8 and 10, were taken to Medical City Dallas with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving in a black vehicle but are unsure of the make and model. They are working with Mesquite police to look for camera footage.

The victims appear to be a family, police say. Officers are on their way to Baylor Medical Center to interview the male victim.

Police say they are confident there is no threat to the public at this time.