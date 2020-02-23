One person was taken to a local hospital Sunday morning after they were shot in the back during a robbery, Dallas police said.

They are expected to survive.

The robbery and subsequent shooting took place around 5:13 a.m. on the 200 block of South Lancaster Avenue in north Oak Cliff.

Another person was also pistol-whipped during the incident, police said. They were treated at the scene for injuries officials described as minor.

The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene, according to officials.

