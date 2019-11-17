One person was wounded in a road-rage shooting early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told WFAA.

A road-rage incident on the 2200 block of Kessler Parkway in North Oak Cliff resulted in gunfire, officials said, and one person was grazed by a bullet.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

