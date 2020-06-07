1 person taken to hospital in critical condition after police shooting, Garland officials say

The shooting happened at a convenience store sometime before 10:45 a.m., according to Garland police.

Updated at 12 p.m. with additional information from police.

One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning in critical condition following a police shooting in Garland, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of East Buckingham Road sometime before 10:45 a.m., according to Garland police.

Officers were responding to a reported aggravated robbery call at a Phillips 66 store, police said. When they arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was hit and is now in critical condition.

Officials are investigating and a spokesperson is at the scene.