One person was seriously injured after they were shot Tuesday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:40 p.m. on the 5900 block of Gaston Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot, officials said.

The victim, who was seriously injured, was transported to a local hospital by first responders. The suspect has been arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.