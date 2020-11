Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, according to police.

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 4800 block of Great Divide Drive.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.