The victim was found in a backyard shed by police, officials said.

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting, Dallas police said.

Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. on the 7200 block of Seco Boulevard.

He was in a backyard shed at the time, police said. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any additional information.