FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has died after gunshots were fired into a Fort Worth home late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:08 p.m. on the 3900 block of Griggs Court, according to police.

The victim was inside a house when they were hit by gunfire, police said.

They were then transported to the hospital by a family member, according to police.

But before they arrived at the hospital, officials said they stopped at a nearby gas station to ask for help. However, they did not wait for first responders to arrive.

The victim was then pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, but did not share any information on possible suspects.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: