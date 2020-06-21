One person injured after suspect shoots through glass door, police say

The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

One person was injured by glass shards after a suspect shot through an apartment's glass door early Sunday, according to Dallas police.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. after a confrontation at the front door of an apartment on the 7900 block of Cliffbrook Drive, a witness told police.

A woman heard a knock at her door shortly after midnight, looked through the peephole and saw the suspect. He demanded to be let in but she refused, police said.

The suspect then left upset and a few seconds later multiple gunshots rang out, with one bullet going through the glass door of the apartment's living room, according to the witness.

The glass shards from the door injured one person who had been in the apartment at the time. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.