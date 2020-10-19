One person in custody after woman shot and killed, Mesquite police say

First responders took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

One person is in custody after a woman was found shot and killed Sunday evening in Mesquite, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the shooting on the 1700 block of Oates Drive. When they got there, they found the woman had been shot multiple times.

