One person in custody after woman shot and killed, Mesquite police say

One person is in custody after a woman was found shot and killed Sunday evening in Mesquite, police said.
Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the shooting on the 1700 block of Oates Drive. When they got there, they found the woman had been shot multiple times.
First responders took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
During their investigation, police said they identified a suspect and took them into custody, though they have not provided any additional information.