One person hurt in Sunday night shooting, Dallas police say

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital after they were shot Sunday night in South Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the shooting on the 5200 block of Audrey Street.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police. She was taken to a hospital, but officials are unsure of her condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time and said the shooting remains under investigation. They did not provide any additional details.