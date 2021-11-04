One person hurt in shooting at Mesquite movie theater parking lot, police say

One person was hurt in a shooting at the parking lot of an AMC theater Saturday night, Mesquite police said.
Officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a shooting call at the theater, which is located on the 19000 block of Interstate 635.
When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in his leg. Officers gave him first-aid until first responders arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive his wounds.
Damage from a bullet to an exit door of the theater was visible from the scene.
Investigators believe multiple groups of people that were not movie theatre patrons had gathered in the parking lot before the shooting happened. Officials said the shooting is possibly connected to a previous conflict that happened earlier Saturday, but do not have any suspect information currently available.