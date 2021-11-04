One person hurt in shooting at Mesquite movie theater parking lot, police say

Police say the victim is expected to survive his wounds.

One person was hurt in a shooting at the parking lot of an AMC theater Saturday night, Mesquite police said.

Officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a shooting call at the theater, which is located on the 19000 block of Interstate 635.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in his leg. Officers gave him first-aid until first responders arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive his wounds.

Damage from a bullet to an exit door of the theater was visible from the scene.