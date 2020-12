Officials have not yet identified a suspect.

One person was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Fort Worth police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near I-30 and Bridgewood Drive.

A man in a black or dark SUV had "an incident" with the victim, police said, and began to shoot into their car, hitting them one time.

The victim took themself to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK, according to police.