One person dead, another injured in southern Dallas shooting, police say

No suspect information is available at this time.

DALLAS — Dallas police responded to a double-shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Cockrell Hill Road, officials say.

Officers on scene say two shooting calls came in just blocks from each other and police quickly determined the calls were related.

Authorities say one of the victims attempted to drive away but then crashed about three blocks from the original shooting location.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police say one victim died and the other is still in surgery.

Detectives say no suspect information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.