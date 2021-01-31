One person critically injured in overnight Dallas shooting, police say

They were shot multiple times, according to police.

One person was critically injured in a shooting overnight Sunday in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the shooting on the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

When they arrived, officers found the victim. They had been shot multiple times, according to police.

They were in critical condition when first responders took them to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.