DALLAS — One man is dead after an altercation in the 3400 block of Spring Avenue, Dallas police say.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument and then gunshots shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say witnesses then found the man lying next to a truck with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead, according to police. His name has not been publicly released at this time.