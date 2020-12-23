1 killed, another injured in Arlington shooting, police say

"Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that this incident involved persons who were participating in high risk activity," officials said.

Updated at 3:57 p.m. with identity of the deceased man.

A man in his 20s was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of Summer Bay Circle.

Both victims were shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. The man in his 20s did not survive, while the other person is expected to live, police said.

The man who died was 25-year-old Preston Blake Mrugalski, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Witnesses told police said they saw three men wearing masks running from the scene after the shots rang out.

"Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that this incident involved persons who were participating in high risk activity," officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Williams at 817-459-5312. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.