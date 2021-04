When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside a vehicle, according to police.

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Forth Worth, police said. Another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside a vehicle, according to police. He had been shot at least once in his upper body.