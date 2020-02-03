FORT WORTH, Texas — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Fort Worth on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

A woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had been shot, police say.

Police did not release further details pending their investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

