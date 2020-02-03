FORT WORTH, Texas — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead in Fort Worth on Sunday.
The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
A woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had been shot, police say.
Police did not release further details pending their investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More from WFAA:
- H-E-B is limiting how many germ prevention products customers can buy
- AMBER Alert issued for two abducted children after vehicle stolen in Farmers Branch
- Dallas campaign event for Pete Buttigieg canceled
- Widespread rain returns this week
- Man critically injured after fender-bender leads to stabbing, police say