One person was shot and killed in the Red Bird area Wednesday, Dallas police confirmed.

The shooting occurred at the Hampton Terrace Apartments, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The homicide marks Dallas' eighth so far in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

