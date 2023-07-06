One dead, two suspects in custody after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police say

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, FWPD said officers with the department’s Directed Response Unit attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, however, the vehicle fled.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers with the department’s Directed Response Unit attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, however, the vehicle fled.

FWPD said officers immediately deployed stop sticks which deflated a tire on the suspect vehicle but it continued to evade officers.

Officers then began pursuing the suspect vehicle northbound through the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue -- when an uninvolved vehicle traveling eastbound collided with a pursuing police Tahoe, FWPD said. The Tahoe then collided with a second uninvolved vehicle at the intersection.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop a block away from the crash, FWPD said. The two suspects tried to run from the scene but were both taken into custody, police said.

FWPD said the driver of the first uninvolved vehicle that collided with the police Tahoe was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene.

FWPD said the officer driving the police Tahoe was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.