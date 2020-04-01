ARLINGTON, Texas — One man is dead and another had to be airlifted to Fort Worth after they arrived at Arlington Memorial Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Arlington officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots in the 600 block of Greystoke Drive just after 9 p.m. found blood evidence consistent with a shooting, police said.

Shortly after that, officers learned two injured men had arrived at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

One of the men, said to be in his late 20s, was pronounced dead. The second man, also in his 20s, was airlifted to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known, Arlington police said.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened and what the motive might be. Arlington police say high risk activity may be involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Homicide Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735 or leave an anonymous tip with the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: