One dead, another injured in Fort Worth shooting near gas station, police say

Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place overnight Monday near a Fort Worth gas station, police said.

Officers were called just before 3.a.m. regarding shots fired near a QuikTrip at West Rosedale Street and Hemphill Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials.

One victim was pronounced dead by first responders. The other was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.