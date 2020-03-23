One man is dead after a family fight led to gunshots being fired in Fort Worth on Sunday night, police said.

An argument had escalated between two male family members around 9 p.m. when gun shots where fired on the 1400 block of Lee Avenue, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. A suspect in the shooting is currently being detained.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: