High rise fire in Old East Dallas investigated as arson, authorities say

A fire department official tells WFAA that someone used an "incendiary device" to set fire on the first floor.

DALLAS — Dallas-Fire Rescue is investigating an early-morning fire at a high-rise building in Old East Dallas as an arson case.

Firefighters went to the fire shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at 4144 North Central Expressway. A department official tells WFAA that the fire was mostly put out by the building's sprinkler system. Firefighters handled the remaining parts of the fire.

Putting out the fire took about 20 minutes in total. One firefighter was injured while the crew cleaned up and was taken to the hospital.

The official also said investigators believe someone started the fire on purpose. Someone allegedly threw an "incendiary device" through a window of the first-floor leasing office.

No one was in the office when the fire started.

Investigators are looking to figure out who started the fire and why, officials said.