Officials: No one hurt after Dallas police shoot during DART incident

The incident began when DART police saw a man acting suspiciously at a maintenance facility.

DALLAS — No one was hurt after a Dallas police officer shot at an armed suspect Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. at a DART maintenance facility on the 1200 block of East Jefferson Boulevard.

DART police had encountered a man inside the parking lot at the facility who they believed was spraying lighter fluid around employee's vehicles, according to officials. He then broke into one of the vehicles.

Officers tried to talk to him at that point, but he didn't respond. The owner of the vehicle let police know there was a gun inside of it, and DART police called for assistance from Dallas police, per officials.

The man eventually found the gun in the car and officers saw him holding it, but he allegedly continued to ignore verbal commands from police. While still holding the gun, he got out and started to run toward the police perimeter, according to officials.

Police told him to drop the gun, but authorities allege he did not, at which point one Dallas officer shot at him. No one was hit by that gunfire.