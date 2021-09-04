Officials: 1 person killed in road rage shooting Thursday in Duncanville

The suspected shooter got away and has not been arrested, police said.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the 600 block of East Red Bird Lane. Witnesses told police the suspect shot from their vehicle after a road rage incident involving another person. The suspected shooter got away, police said.

One person was found dead at the scene, officials said. Their name has not been released at this time. No other details have been released by officials.