Officials: Driver abandons Maserati, leaves scene after striking off-duty officer's patrol vehicle

Dallas police said around 3 a.m. an Edgewood police officer was off-duty but in a marked police vehicle near I-635 at Plano Road when the crash happened. He was blocking traffic for a construction site when his police vehicle was struck by a Maserati, according to officials.

The officer was inside his police vehicle at the time of the accident. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK, authorities said.

The suspect abandoned the Maserati and left the scene in another vehicle. Authorities have not provided a description of the vehicle the suspect might be in.

No further details have been released at this time.

Heads up, this closure on EB 635 could last for a while. Accident involves an off duty Edgewood police officer who was hit by a Maserati while in his patrol car. Suspect fled so investigation is still active/ongoing. Officer is in stable condition. #iamup https://t.co/u9yo6XIN1Q — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) June 4, 2021