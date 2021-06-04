Officials: Driver abandons Maserati, leaves scene after striking off-duty officer's patrol vehicle

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A search is underway for a suspect who struck an off-duty police officer's vehicle Friday morning and then left the crash scene in a different vehicle, officials said.
Dallas police said around 3 a.m. an Edgewood police officer was off-duty but in a marked police vehicle near I-635 at Plano Road when the crash happened. He was blocking traffic for a construction site when his police vehicle was struck by a Maserati, according to officials.
The officer was inside his police vehicle at the time of the accident. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK, authorities said.
The suspect abandoned the Maserati and left the scene in another vehicle. Authorities have not provided a description of the vehicle the suspect might be in.
No further details have been released at this time.
