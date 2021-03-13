Off-duty Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge in Cedar Hill, officials say

Authorities said they found the off-duty Dallas police officer asleep in a car around 3 a.m. Saturday at 200 block of Uptown Boulevard in Cedar Hill.

Cedar Hill police said around 3 a.m. Saturday they located a vehicle running in the parking lot of a closed business near 200 block of Uptown Boulevard. They found off-duty Dallas police Officer Charles Terry asleep in the driver's seat, according to officials.

Authorities said during their investigation they learned that Terry was intoxicated. Cedar Hill police arrested Terry and booked him into the DeSoto Jail on the charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

No other details have been released by officials at this time.