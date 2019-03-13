A North Texas religious radio host and financial adviser was indicted Tuesday on charges of stealing millions of dollars from senior citizens in an investment scheme.

William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, who is from North Richland Hills, is charged with engaging in a multimillion dollar fraud through his company, Gallagher Financial Group.

From December 2014 through January 2019, he raised at least $19.6 million from about 60 senior citizens, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a press release. He falsely claimed to be a licensed investment adviser and promised investors they would receive guaranteed, risk-free returns in their accounts.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.