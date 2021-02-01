North Texas man arrested in connection to fatal motel stabbing in Dallas, police say

A North Texas man has been charged with murder after a 37-year-old man died from stab wounds, according to Dallas police.
Dallas police responded to the stabbing call on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. at the Super 7 Inn at 4220 Independence Drive.
Police allege Jerome Knight, 50, stabbed Christopher Miles multiple times at the motel.
First responders took Miles to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Knight was arrested at the scene and taken by detectives to be interviewed, police said.
He is currently being held in the Dallas County jail on a murder charge. His bond has not yet been set.