North Texas man arrested in connection to fatal motel stabbing in Dallas, police say

Christopher Miles was stabbed multiple times, police said.

A North Texas man has been charged with murder after a 37-year-old man died from stab wounds, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police responded to the stabbing call on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. at the Super 7 Inn at 4220 Independence Drive.

Police allege Jerome Knight, 50, stabbed Christopher Miles multiple times at the motel.

First responders took Miles to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Knight was arrested at the scene and taken by detectives to be interviewed, police said.