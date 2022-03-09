North Texas man gets 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of girl, officials say

Christopher Gonzalez, of Frisco, had gone to trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child but pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial.

FRISCO, Texas — A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a young girl in Collin County, officials announced Wednesday.

Christopher Gonzalez, of Frisco, had gone to trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child but pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

A jury then sentenced Gonzalez. He will not be eligible for parole, officials said.

Authorities said Gonzalez sexually abused the victim beginning when she was 9. When she was 11, she reported the abuse to her school counselor, and the counselor reported it to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez had access to the victim through a relationship with her family.