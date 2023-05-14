North Richland Hills home catches after man crashes car during chase, police say

Police say the suspect has two charges and is being held on a total bond of $5,000. No one in the house was hurt.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Police in North Richland Hills said a man is in custody after a car chase that eventually led to a house fire on Saturday night.

According to the department, officers tried to stop 37-year-old Daniel Laseman at about 11 p.m. He allegedly led police on a chase down Hightower Drive, then crashed into a home in the 7500 block of that street.

Police said the crash caused the car to ignite and the house then caught fire. No one in the home was hurt, and the fire department quickly extinguished the flames.

In a news release on Sunday afternoon, police said Laseman is suspected of drunk driving.

Laseman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Police said he is currently in jail on a total bond of $5,000.

No other information is available.