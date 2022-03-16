North Texas center for domestic violence victims burglarized, organization says

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to contact North Richland Hills police.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A North Richland Hills center for victims of domestic violence and families in need was burglarized early Tuesday morning, according to the organization.

The Battered Women’s Foundation, which is located on Willman Avenue in North Richland Hills, reported the burglary Tuesday.

"Planning for our "Grand Reopening" (event though we were never closed) Galla underway, we were broken into and burglarized," the center wrote in a Facebook post. "Yes that's right a man broke into our building last night and again early this morning, stealing tools, materials and many donated items."

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage, and the Battered Women's Foundation posted a photo of him here:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to contact North Richland Hills police. The foundation is also accepting donations on its website.

According to the foundation's website, the center is dedicated to "help battered partners, women and children become self sufficient, by providing physical, mental, spiritual, educational and at times financial assistance."