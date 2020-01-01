One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on New Year's Day after crashing a car into a North Richland Hills apartment, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Grayson Ridge Apartments in the 6900 block of northeast Loop 820, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.

A blue Chevrolet had crashed into a building.

Officials said one person was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The person's name was not released.

Authorities have not released any other information.

