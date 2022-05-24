Men arrested after carjacking 3 vehicles, leading police on chase with 2 kids in tow

Two men were arrested after they stole several vehicles and led police on a highway chase – all with two children in tow.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after carjacking three vehicles and leading police on a highway chase in the Fort Worth area - all while they had two kids with them, police said.

North Richland Hills police said they received a report at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday about a carjacking at Loop 820 and Boulevard 26.

The victim told police he was in the area to help a family member with a disabled vehicle when two men in a white Toyota 4-Runner came up to his brown Chevrolet Tahoe and stole it after an assault.

Police said the two men, along with two children, got into the brown Chevy Tahoe and drove off westbound on Interstate 820 toward Fort Worth. North Richland Hills police said the brown Chevy Tahoe crashed on Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway, but the men got out, stole another unknown vehicle and continued into Parker County.

DPS and Eastland County deputies were able to stop the car and arrest the two men. According to police, the children were reportedly located safe in the vehicle. It is unclear what connection the children have to the two men and authorities are working to determine if they are family members, police said.

Police also said that the white Toyota 4-Runner was stolen out of Dallas before the incident in North Richland Hills took place.