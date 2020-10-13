No one injured after verbal altercation escalates to shooting in school parking lot, Dallas ISD says

The incident took place in a North Dallas High School parking lot but did not involve students, district officials said.

DALLAS — Police detained two people Monday afternoon after an altercation in a high school parking lot escalated.

Dallas ISD officials said two adults were in a parking lot at North Dallas High School when one individual shot at another.

No one was injured, district officials said.

Both adults were detained and neither appeared to be associated with the school, according to the district.

School officials said no students were involved and the campus is safe.

Dallas ISD police and officers from the Dallas Police Department responded, officials said.