No one injured after officer, man exchange gunfire Thursday night, Dallas police say

During a protective pat down, the suspect pulled away from officers and produced a handgun, exchanging shots with an officer who also drew his weapon, officials say.

DALLAS — No one was injured in an exchange of gunfire late Thursday between a Dallas police officer and a suspect, police officials say.

According to officials, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Webb Chapel Extension around 9:49 p.m. Callers reported a man knocking on several doors.

Police found the 26-year-old man, who matched the description on the call sheet, when they arrived, police say.

During a protective pat down, the suspect pulled away from officers and produced a handgun, firing at police, officials say. Gunfire was exchanged between the man and an officer, who fired his duty weapon in response, according to police.

The man tried to run away from the scene but was taken into custody by cover officers in the area, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.