DALLAS — Dallas police officers were involved in a shooting late Thursday in Far North Dallas.
Undercover officers responded to an active shooter on foot call around 9:30 p.m. in the 18700 block of Lina Street. They saw a woman firing a weapon, officials said.
The undercover deployment officers called uniformed officers to the scene. Those officers gave "verbal commands," The woman fired a gun, and one of the officers shot, police said.
No one was shot and no injuries were reported.
The woman was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.
