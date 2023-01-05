Samantha Hutchinson was killed and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, suffered serious injuries when the golf cart they were riding hit by a suspected drunk driver.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte bride was killed when the golf cart she and her new husband were riding was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, police said.

Folly Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart around 10 p.m. on Friday, April 28, on Ashley Avenue, WYFF-TV reported. Investigators said one person in the golf cart died and three others were hurt.

The victim was identified by a GoFundMe page as Samantha "Sam" Hutchinson, 34. Her husband was identified as Aric Hutchinson. The couple was leaving their wedding reception at the time of the crash.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," the page reads. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

The cart was thrown over 100 yards and flipped several times, according to the GoFundMe page. Aric Hutchinson is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, family members said. He suffered multiple broken bones and a brain injury.

The driver of the car was identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski. She was charged with DUI involving death and reckless homicide. Investigators said her blood draw results are pending.

