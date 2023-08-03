Suspect on the run after shooting game room employee, Fort Worth police say

Police said the suspect shot through the door of the building after he was forced out by the employee.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for a man that shot a store employee early Wednesday morning.

First responders reported to a shooting call shortly before 5 a.m. from Neto's on the 2600 block of Northeast 28th Street. Officers found the victim, a game room employee, when they got to the scene.

According to police, the employee said he had just kicked a man out of the game room. Once the man left the building, he pulled out a gun and shot through the door, hitting the victim twice.

The suspect left the scene before police got there.

The employee was taken to a hospital and he's expected to recover. Police said he was shot in his leg and thigh.

No other information is available at this time.