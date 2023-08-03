Suspect on the run after shooting game room employee, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for a man that shot a store employee early Wednesday morning.
First responders reported to a shooting call shortly before 5 a.m. from Neto's on the 2600 block of Northeast 28th Street. Officers found the victim, a game room employee, when they got to the scene.
According to police, the employee said he had just kicked a man out of the game room. Once the man left the building, he pulled out a gun and shot through the door, hitting the victim twice.
The suspect left the scene before police got there.
The employee was taken to a hospital and he's expected to recover. Police said he was shot in his leg and thigh.
No other information is available at this time.
