DALLAS – Some families living in one Buckner Terrace area near Pleasant Grove say they are on edge, right now. A deadly shooting in the 8000 block of Rothington is the latest violent crime to rattle their community in recent weeks.

Some neighbors say staying safe seems like a daily struggle.

"We’re very uncomfortable here,” said neighbor Linda Chalk as she sits under a shade tree. She and her family have been living in the area more than 25 years. They say recent crime and disturbances are making them consider leaving.

"It done got too rough," Chalk said.

Peace of mind along Rothington near Buckner Boulevard has become too hard to come by, lately, for residents like Chalk.

"Shooting, and stabbing, and fighting every day,” She explained. “Like yesterday, it was 3 or 4 fights down there."

Neighbors say violent crime is becoming way too common – too close to their homes.

Chalk explained, "It makes you not want to come outside and sit under the tree, because you might get shot."

The latest deadly shooting happened outside 8003 Rothington. Police say they found the body of 30-year-old Dequincey Williams in the grass. He was shot in the back.

"They are always shooting over here,” said neighbor Shaneka Lee. “That's an everyday thing."

Neighbors say the latest murder is the third homicide in this area, in as many weeks.

Williams’ body was found just steps away from Lee’s door.

"It's so horrible. I'm trying to get from out here. I have kids," Lee said.

Dallas Police Department records show this community has been busy with calls for service including shootings, assaults, burglaries, robberies, car break-ins, and drug crimes among other things so far this year.

"Look at the neighborhood,” said Crystal Wilson. “It doesn't surprise me at all."

Police are patrolling the area regularly. However, even some neighbors admit engagement is tough when trust dynamics are at play.

"Everybody is turning against each other. Going against each other. And then it's crazy because it's people that be in each other's face every day," Wilson said.

Some residents in the Buckner Terrace Neighborhood Association are optimistic things can turn around here. They say they see opportunity in working with police on volunteers in patrol.

Back under the shade tree, Linda Chalk says she also wants to be optimistic. However, she says she is too busy trying to stay safe.

"Something really do need to be done,” she explained, “because the killing ain't going to stop."

