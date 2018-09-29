DALLAS — olice have arrested and charged 38-year-old Jeremy Todd Meeks with capital murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Lin Wang.

Wang was stabbed at her Dallas apartment in the 7600 block of Churchill Way after she was followed home as she walked her dog the night of Sept. 21. Her roommate was also stabbed, but survived the attack.

On Sunday, neighbors said the attack and Meeks' arrest remain top of mind, but so does venturing out again in an area popular for walking and jogging.

Malena Heath lives near the Churchill on the Park apartments and was ready to resume her more normal routine.

"I haven’t seen anybody walking, so that’s a relief that he got caught," Heath said. "I think it opens my eyes to pay more attention to protect myself and keep me and everyone else in my community safe.”

Fresh flowers adorned the walkway outside Wang's apartment on Sunday. Neighbors near her apartment didn't want to speak on camera, but more than one told WFAA the presence of camera-enabled door bells on some doors are in direct response to the attack.

Jeremy Todd Meeks

Dallas Police Department

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect Monday, and announced the arrest of Meeks Saturday.

A sketch of a man suspect of killling a 24-year-old woman at her North Dallas apartment on Friday.

In a statement, Dallas police said Meeks was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated burglary charge. Authorities said he then confessed on video to the stabbing after he waived his Miranda rights.

