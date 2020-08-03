A 53-year-old man was shot and killed by a neighbor around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night in Arlington, police said.

The 53-year-old man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a woman who he had been romantically involved with, according to police. That's when the neighbor, who had been inside the home with the woman at the time the shooting occurred, pulled out his own weapon and fired at the 53-year-old man, killing him, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police found the 53-year-old man dead near the doorway of the home in the 600 block of Lillard Road, officials said.

Officials said detectives aren't exactly yet sure what happened due to the number of people involved and the evidence at the scene, and no arrests have yet been made.

The case is under investigation and will be referred to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, police said.

