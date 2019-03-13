DECATUR, Texas — What do you do when you own a used car dealership and wake up to find nearly every single car on your lost has been stolen?

"It was just that Ford Fusion and the Volvo left," said Sebastian Del Negro, owner of BAM Used Cars on Highway 380 in Decatur. "I thought – well, time to start over."

It happened to Del Negro last Friday, and he quickly realized cars weren't the only casualties.

"Everything inside was missing, even the open sign," he told WFAA. Car titles, checks, computers-- even hand sanitizer and a water cooler were taken.

"Most everything, they'd been cleaned out," said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Akin says 30-year-old Justin Wehrenberg and 31-year-old Delories Barnett are responsible. The sheriff says each has been charged with three counts of theft of property over $2,500 but less than $30,000, two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft. The sheriff says they are locked up in the Wise County Jail.

After locating one of the stolen cars at an Arby's, deputies found three more cars just down the block from the dealership. The sheriff says Wehrenberg and Barnett were standing right there.

The story may seem unusual at first blush. But the sheriff says it's actually a symptom of a much bigger problem in Wise County.

"I have no doubt that methamphetamine was the driving force behind the theft of those vehicles and the burglary of those buildings," Sheriff Akin said.

The sheriff says a lieutenant saw Barnett throw away a baggie of meth as he walked up to the scene. She has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Meth is a constant and dark reality here at this jail, and jails around Texas, Akin says.

"Eighty-five percent of our inmates, and there are about 220 inmates in this jail in Wise County, 85 percent of those folks are there because of methamphetamine, either directly or indirectly," he said.

The county has been working hard to educate against meth, including forums featuring recovering addicts who share their stories. They're also circulating a poster through town that identifies all the local resources available to people in the area.

"We recognize we can't arrest our way out of this problem," Akin said.

Del Negro is not angry. Having recovered all his property, he hopes for a different recovery.

"I hope they can recover and rebuild their lives," he said.